Pakistan is one of those countries where there exists a huge child labour, forced work and trafficking in human. Child labour has risen a lot due to problems like umemployment, poverty and illiteracy. Similarly, Covid-19 has also added fuel to fire. According to my research, hundreds of children studying in private school has got themselves enrolled in Government school. while students already studying in govt schools have left schools.

After reopening schools, the number of dropout children has risen to thousands. It is all because of social factors like poverty, unemployment, covid-19 and inflation. Mostly, children are pushed in child labour for lessening burden of their parents` shoulders. In Constitution of Pakistan 1973, there exists a prohibition of child labour. Article 11, (3) No child below the age of fourteen years shall be engaged in any factory or mine or any other hazardous employment. Despite constitutional prohibition, thousands of children are engaged in works. one can see everywhere children working as waitor, street seller, etc.

Government should take strict actions against child labour. Effective policies should be brought to cope with child labour. There should be strict implementation on Article 25A that States ´State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age of five to sixteen years`. Those who push their children in child labour, should be punished.

Imtiaz Essa Halepoto

Jamshoro