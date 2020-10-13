A saga of new non-traditional security threats

The coronavirus changes the concept of national security

BY: Hamzah Touqeer

Bio-terrorism is considered to be warfare or terrorist attacks in which the belligerent factions use various toxins, chemicals, bio-hazard materials such as viruses, bacteria or various other pathogens among the masses to infect or cause injury, and in serious cases death and massacre among the targeted population. The covid-19 pandemic has made people skeptical about the use of pathogens and bio-warfare, as it has shifted the conversation about non-traditional security threats to a whole new level of political, strategic and military debate across the globe since January 2020 when the virus strains were first discovered in an animal market in Wuhan province of China.

But the history of bio-warfare dates back to two millennia ago when Scythian archers used arrowheads dipped in manure and decomposing corpses to cause the spread of diseases and deadliness of the weapons upon striking the enemies. Tatars in 1300s used corpses of people who were infected with plague as a weapon by throwing them over the enemy. The Colonial-era British forces used to give various French and Indian enemy tribes with blankets and clothing rations which were infected with smallpox so that they might catch it. Germans used to spread the disease of glanders among the cavalry of the enemy forces during World War I, while Japanese Imperial forces during World War II used to drop fleas infected with plague among the Chinese, which resulted in killing of hundreds of thousands of people. During the Vietnam War, US forces used Agent Orange against the Viet Cong hiding in the jungles and dense forests of Vietnam which till date has resulted into deformations and disabilities among the people and newborn children in that region. Iraqi forces, during the first Gulf War and invasion of Kuwait, and Iraq-Kurdish insurgency, used anthrax against the local population. Israel had also used phosphorus weapons and bombs against the Palestinian people and Hamas targets in the Gaza strip in the 2006 and 2014 wars/intifadas. Moreover, various chemicals have been widely used by the Assad regime against its people during the ongoing Syrian Civil war. In 1995 a cult known as the Cult of Doom in Japan tried to conduct an act of bio-terrorism by spreading Sarin gas in the Tokyo Underground in 1995.

Biological pathogens are identified upon the bases of following criteria, Quantitative abilities, Multiplexing capabilities, High Specificity and High sensitivity. Multiplexing helps researchers identify and distinguish between pathogenic and non-pathogenic toxic and genetically modified strains

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) categorized the various pathogens,

viruses and chemicals on the bases of their virility, and harmful affects. These include category

A, B and C types of agents. Their classification is as follow:

Category A agents are those that are the most harmful and can result in pandemic and can risk the national security of a state.

Category B agents are those which are less virulent and do not result in major casualties.

Category C viruses include those viruses which can result into a major risk to national security, high mortality rate and major health impact as a result of their outbreak.

There have been various international multilateral forums in place to monitor the spread and outbreak of various viruses such as Chemical Weapons Convention which aims for Prohibition of development, stockpiling and proliferation of chemical weapons which was initiated in 1993. Similarly the Biological Weapons Convention which was initiated in 1972 also aims at banning and controlling the proliferation of biological weapons.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had claimed lives of over one million people and has infected over 35 million people across the globe. It had strangled the world economy and health system, and changed the aspects and prospects of traditional and non-traditional forms of security and approaches of how the world now perceives security threats in the contemporary age. The regimes of lockdown and the rules for social distancing had changed the norms of social behaviour to a certain extent and would do so for the near future as long as no credible antidote or vaccine is developed. The contemporary situation has also called upon states to take into consideration the non-traditional security issues, including investment in health infrastructure and socio-economic viability under the social contract.