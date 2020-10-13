6 injured in Karachi gas cylinder explosion

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: At least six people were injured after two gas cylinders exploded in a shop near Nipa Chowrangi in Karachi late Monday night.

The injured have been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The eyewitnesses said to hear two loud explosions in a shop located in Benazir Basti.

A rickshaw parked near the shop was destroyed too. Its driver said that he had recently paid all the installments of his vehicle, adding that he has no other means to earn money.

The fire was doused in less than an hour, according to the fire department.