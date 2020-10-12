The conflict of Azerbaijan and Armenia is a serious issue in the world. In 1922 to 1991 the both countries were the part of soviet union. And there conflict risen is Nogorow Kharbala, it has come part of Azerbaijan time of soviet union.The Azerbaijan is a Muslim country. It is worthy and full of nature resources such as oil, golds etc firstly these resources are recognised by Turkey and Iran. Even the population of Azerbaijan is high than Armenia. The Armenia population is based on thirty six lack. On the other hand, Nogorow Karbala is a place which comes the Precise of Azerbaijan from the separated time of Soviet Union. Unfortunity, there citizens are armeian.In 1981 the war of Armenia and Azerbaijan claimed that Armeina said that the Nogorow Kharbala is mine.The reason of it their conflict started.In 1981 their ‘s issue rised about Nogorow Kharbala, that time the U N O solved their’s problems and they have Ceasefires in 1984. Futhermore, recently once again Armeina started the war against Azerbaijan and attacking on citizens. It is essential the Muslim countries must take action about it because Armenia attacks are effecting there women and children mentally and physically.

Aseel Bohair

Turbat