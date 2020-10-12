Supplementary reference against Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur has granted permission to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a supplementary reference against PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets case against him.

The court announced to indict Shah at the next hearing on Oct 24.

The PPP leader and his son even appeared in court on Monday.

Shah was arrested in September last year in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed the agency to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to the alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.

In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Shah claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan made false promises to the people and has failed to control inflation.