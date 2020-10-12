Qureshi commends media’s role in exposing India

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi acknowledged the role the media has played in showing on a global level how Pakistan’s perspective towards the Kashmir issue, and how the tone of world leaders is “different” now when talking about Pakistan.

The above was said at the Vision FO event in Islamabad on Monday, where he added that the world was looking more critically towards India thanks to the narrative building. This successful effort in countering smear campaigns and untoward labels of terrorism meant that the world was no longer “blindly” buying the Indian narrative.

“Today the international press is not buying the Indian narrative blindly. They question [instead],” he said, adding that it was because of the Foreign Office’s (FO) role in the “global battle of perception” that such an achievement was possible.

The minister remarked on how global leaders had also acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan in keeping the peace in both the Kashmir issue, and in the Afghan peace talks.

“The United States’ narrative [regarding Pakistan], at least on Afghanistan, is also very different today,” he said.

Speaking on the Afghan issue, he remarked, “Now, through successive narrative building, Pakistan is being viewed as the solution, not the problem. That is the qualitative change that has come about.”

Furthermore, he added how Afghan peacemaker Abdullah Abdullah was “never very soft” on Pakistan in the past, his tone during his recent visit to Islamabad was also “very different”.

The foreign minister said that to deal with the challenges of foreign diplomacy, “we need to improve our communication with the world”.

Citing an example to highlight the importance of building a narrative, he said that India had “cleverly and cunningly” turned the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination into terrorism. As a result of this narrative, he added, innocent Kashmiris were being accused of terrorism even though they were being oppressed.

“Unless we counter this narrative, our international image cannot be corrected. And you saw that through narrative building, Pakistan achieved success,” he noted, adding that media had played its part in convincing the world that 70,000 Pakistanis had been lost to terrorism, and as such, Pakistan would never sponsor terrorism.

He spoke about a dedicated cell that works to “counter the Indian propaganda” about the August 5 invasion of Kashmir.

Stressing the need for promoting digital diplomacy in projecting the positive image of the country, the minister said that the success of modern diplomacy is impossible without the robust engagement of media with the Foreign Office (FO). He said that a “toolkit” would be needed for 21st century diplomacy.

“The international press is now more critical [of India] … due to the narrative built by Pakistan,” he said.

Qureshi said that in order for Pakistan to successfully fight international arbitration cases, the FO’s legal division was being strengthened through recruitment on vacant posts and efforts were being made to increase its interaction with the law ministry.

Furthermore, he also talked about the steps being taken to use the Institute of Strategic Studies as the research arm of the FO.