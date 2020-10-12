Prime suspect in motorway gang-rape case arrested

FAISALABAD: The prime suspect in the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway gang-rape case, Abid Malhi, was arrested from Faisalabad on Monday after a period of over one month.

Police said that Abid is being shifted to Lahore from Faisalabad where his DNA test will be taken. The other suspect who allegedly raped the woman, Shafqat, is in jail on judicial remand. The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Special Branch of the police and other agencies tipped off Punjab Police about the whereabouts of Malhi.

Malhi’s DNA test had been obtained thrice from the motorway rape victim’s samples. However, once more his DNA test will be taken and matched with the samples before any formal proceedings begin against him.

The motorway rape case’s prime suspect had managed to evade arrest four times by escaping the clutches of the Punjab police.

Some five relatives of Malhi, including his wife, had been in police custody for the investigation.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill taking to Twitter also confirmed the arrest of the prime suspect involved in the gang-rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

On September 9, the incident itself took place when a woman’s car stopped on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway. Two men approached the car, broke the window, raped the woman in front of her children, and robbed her.

This took place near Gujranwala around 1:30 am at the Gujjarpura section of the motorway after the car reportedly ran out of fuel.

She immediately called a relative and sent him her location. He asked her to dial the Motorway Police helpline 130 in the meanwhile, but there was no response.

The incident had sparked outrage across the country, with calls for public hangings of rapists on social media.

The incident had been condemned by various members of parliament, including federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood and Faisal Vawda, Adviser to the Prime Minister Shehzad Akbar, Senator Faisal Javed, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Makhdoom Hasham Jawan Bakht, chief secretary, inspector general police (IGP) and other senior officers.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his commitment to pursue the motorway rape incident case to and to make sure the culprits are punished in accordance with the law.

Last week, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had imposed a ban on media coverage of Lahore motorway gang rape case after receiving directives from an anti-terrorism court hearing the case.

This decision took place after police officials initially blamed Malhi’s escape success on the leaks of name by media outlets.

Previously, reports had suggested that the had agreed to come forward and record her statement through a telephonic call.