Polio still looms 

Polio is a viral infection that damages the organs structure and functions as well. The polio is extremely being high in Pakistan. In this year 73 polio cases become seen in Pakistan. In 2019 147 ,in 2018 12 cases reported. 22 cases from KPK, 22 Sindh, 20 from Balochistan, 9 from Punjab.

In the same recently in Quetta on Friday another case was reported, because of the campaign suspended for five months polio gets increased 17 in this year. Mostly girls are effected by it. The vaccinater said this statement when they were given vaccines of polio. In Balochistan 13 months old girl belongs to Naseerabad and jhal Magsi district, she was attacked by polio virus. In Singh 36 months old girl belongs to Kamber district also attacked by this disease. This is damaging most of the individual life, most of people belong to poor families they are unable to treat them because of poverty. The government must help such people who are suffering from this polio. The prefect doctors and good quality vaccine and medicine the provide for treatment in hospitals as soon as possible.

Abida Diljan

Turbat