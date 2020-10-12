PM working to bring inflation down: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will bring the inflation down as he is working to resolve the issues of the country in a befitting manner.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition parties’ anti-government movement aims to disturb the economy and stability in the country.

Rashid said that the opposition parties have the right to hold public meetings but they will not be allowed to take the law in their hands. He expressed fear of terrorism threat and spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Rashid said that external forces are engaged in hatching conspiracies against the Pakistan Army and destabilising the country. He said that a group has been taken into custody from Islamabad.

The minister fearing the threat of terrorism said all political leaders including him should take precautionary measures.

He assured that the government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan will overcome the present-day challenges.

To a question, he said that there is a conspiracy and international agenda against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and ML-1 but both the projects will be completed at all costs.