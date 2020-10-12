PM urges religious scholars to continue promoting Islamic values

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed confidence that religious scholars will continue to play their pivotal role in the promotion of Islamic values, and for meeting contemporary challenges while keeping sectarianism in check across the country.

The prime minister was talking to prominent religious personalities from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday.

The premier stressed that it is important to use the social, cultural and religious values of Islamic society to meet the contemporary challenges. In this regard, religious scholars have an important role.

He noted that religious scholars have always fulfilled the responsibility of guiding the nation and the government in difficult times.

PM Imran was confident that the religious scholars would continue to support the government’s efforts against Covid-19 and provide the needed guidance to the people on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), headed by Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani, called on the premier.

Talking to the delegation, PM Imran called for collective efforts to foil the sordid designs of anti-state elements bent upon instigating chaos in the country under the garb of religion.

He said that interfaith harmony is the need of the hour. He hoped that the NCM would play its role in this regard.

PM Imran said that the government is committed to protecting the constitutional and legal rights of the minorities’ community.