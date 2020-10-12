PM Imran calls for enhancing ties with Australia in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised upon the need for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation with Australia in diverse fields.

In a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday, the prime minister particularly mentioned the adverse economic impact of Covid-19 on the developing countries, for which he has also called for the Global Initiative on Debt Relief supported by Australia.

Both leaders discussed bilateral matters and international issues of mutual interest.

PM Imran appreciated Australia’s impressive management of Covid-19 situation and highlighted the unprecedented global health and economic challenges posed by the pandemic. He noted that his government’s emphasis had been on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy. The “smart lockdown” strategy and other measures taken by the government had led to significant containment of the pandemic in Pakistan, he added.

Expressing satisfaction at the level of bilateral relations between the two countries, he stressed that there existed the huge potential for further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

The premier said that with an improved on-ground situation, cricket between the two sides could also be resumed.

In the regional context, PM Imran highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and stressed that peace in Afghanistan is of paramount importance for the region.

He also highlighted the potential for enhanced trade and increased regional connectivity through the dividends of peace in Afghanistan.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared his country’s efforts to manage Covid-19 pandemic. He also noted Pakistan’s positive role in the Afghan peace process and invited PM Imran to visit Australia.

In return, PM Imran extended an invitation to his Australian counterpart to visit Pakistan at an early date.