ISLAMABAD: China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcast Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has also been appointed as the official advisor to democracy.

A man of many talents, Bajwa will now be holding three official designations in addition to countless unofficial positions that he holds globally.

Bajwa’s confirmation as a special advisor to democracy comes after the nation was finally informed over 73 years after its inception the actual identity of democracy in the country. And now the most talented, flexible and diverse individual in Pakistan will be responsible for safeguarding it.

Bajwa’s appointment has been hailed as a positive move towards guarding and shaping democracy in a country with a turbulent history with regards to protecting anything democratic.

“Democracy is now in safe hands,” leading democracy activist Lt-Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib said while talking exclusively to The Dependent. “Finally we have an individual who truly understands democracy. And I also spoke to democracy on the phone yesterday and democracy also expressed complete understanding of Asim Bajwa.”

The incumbent Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government has also hailed the step as finally settling an internal conflict that has long jeopardised the country.

“Democracy is our incorruptible leader and guide. That is why our party is full of democracies,” said senior PTI leader Faisal Vawda.

“And now with the most special person in another special position, the most special democracy in the country’s history finally has a special bond with the nation’s permanent advisors.”