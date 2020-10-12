Maryam claims her father is like Quaid, govt on way out

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that her father is not a traitor and that his questions do not amount to treason, and instead likened him to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Maryam said, “Mian sahab’s narrative is exactly the same as Quaid-e-Azam’s narrative,” and added that his questions deserve answers.

Regarding her father’s return to the country, she said that he would do so as soon as his health was better, as “Nawaz could not have been treated in any hospital in Pakistan”.

The PML-N VP also commented on the recent First Information Report (FIR) registered against PML-N leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif. “Shahbaz went to jail because he did not leave his brother alone,” she said. “The Sharifs have always been on one page and will continue to remain so. Those who have tried to cause a rift between the Sharif brothers have always tasted failure.”

Furthermore, she clarified that there is no conflict within the PML-N and that Shehbaz merely “had a different approach”.

“There is no rift within the PML-N, the entire party stands behind Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

She added that she viewed Shehbaz as a father.

Furthermore, Maryam said that the incumbent government is on its way out and will be removed before January through the efforts of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). She referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan as “handpicked” and called the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as unconstitutional.

SAFDAR’S BAIL EXTENDED:

Earlier today, an anti-terrorism court extended interim bail of PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Maryam’s husband, Captain (r) Safdar Awan until October 15 in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office attack case.

It is important to note that on August 12, Lahore police had registered a case against 300 PML-N leaders including its Vice President Maryam on the complaint of NAB after violent clashes outside its Lahore office.

Some experts speculate that NAB does not have enough evidence to present before the court currently.

“The NAB will have to establish a link between the actions carried out by the PML-N workers and their leaders; were they given any instructions to do the same,” a Lahore-based lawyer told a local news outlet.