Justice for all

In Pakistan many cases are pending for missing persons. Some gangs are there which kidnap small kid and take money from their parents and after they will kill them. Some days before unidentified men kidnapped the child and later the body was found hanging from a tree in an orchard. Also the terrorist was involved in series of bomb blast at Alamdar. The police has investigated and they had arrested on charges of sexual assault and the murder of an 8 year old boy. It is highly requested to the government of Pakistan that find those all missing persons. The boy who was murdered should get justice and punishment should be hanged publicly.

Shayzanth Jummah

Turbat