Inter-services harmony vital for success in modern warfare: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has reiterated the importance of inter-services harmony and synergy for operational success in modern warfare, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

According to the ISPR, General Nadeem Raza visited an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF). He was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force.

During his visit, the chairman witnessed combat readiness of the base, visited operational units and flew in an F-16 alongside the air chief in a formation. A simulated air combat scenario was practised during the sortie.

While interacting with the base personnel, the chairman lauded professionalism and dedication of PAF’s air warriors. He said that PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it second to none, is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel.