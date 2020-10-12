Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their latest act of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) martyred one young Kashmiri in Srinagar on Monday.

The young man was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in the Rambagh area of the city.

Meanwhile, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar to condemn the recent order passed by the Modi-led fascist Indian government to grant undue concessions to Hindus while bypassing Sikh and Muslim communities in the provision of jobs, education and other facilities.

Dozens of Sikhs under the banner of APSCC assembled at the Press Enclave in Srinagar and raised slogans against the discriminatory order.

The protesters urged the Indian Supreme Court and IIOJK High Court to intervene and prevail upon the Modi regime to reverse its decision.

On this occasion, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said to media persons that the order is discriminatory and detrimental to the interests of the Sikh and non-Hindu communities of IIOJ&K.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office (FO) has said that the latest report of Human Rights Watch (HRW) has exposed Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K and its discriminatory attitude towards the minorities in India.

FO Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the prevailing situation in IIOJ&K has been worsening day by day, adding that since August 5 last year Indian forces have been using inhumane methods against the Kashmiris. He said Amnesty International has closed its offices in India which means that the international community has taken notice of the Kashmir dispute.

He said that at present India is losing in IIOJ&K and its policies in the valley have completely failed.