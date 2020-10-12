India tries to shift border dispute blame on China, Pakistan

As the world turns a more critical eye onto India, the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attempted to shift blame and claimed that the border disputes are being forged by Pakistan and China.

The above was said at the virtual inauguration of 44 bridges built near India’s borders, including the borders of occupied Kashmir, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Indian Punjab.

“First Pakistan, and now also by China, as if a border dispute is being created under a mission. We have a border of about 7,000 kilometres with these countries, where the tension remains,” he said on the occasion.

Furthermore, the Indian defence minister claimed that these bridges are meant only for “strategic needs” and for “the development of the nation”.

“Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year,” Singh added.

“You are well aware of the situation created along our northern and eastern borders,” Singh said in his virtual address.

According to NDTV, these bridges are meant to enable the movement of troops and transporting weapons.

These bridges, along with the Himalayan tunnel opened last week by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would drastically reduce the time needed to transport troops to the country’s remote Chinese border.

Tensions have been rising between the Asian neighbours due to India’s annexation of Kashmir since August 5 last year, its numerous Line of Control (LoC) violations, and its border disputes with China, particularly in the Ladakh region.

The latest deadlock began in May and in June escalated to the deadliest violence between the sides in decades. China had not given details of casualties, but India reported that 20 soldiers were killed.

Meanwhile, the Indian army has committed at least 2,340 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) so far this year, resulting in the martyrdom of 18 people and serious injuries to 187 others, according to data provided by the Foreign Office.

Pakistan has often raised the issue of India’s actions on the international forum, most notably at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Both China and Pakistan were among the first countries to strongly condemn India’s annexation of the disputed region, raising it at international forums including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).