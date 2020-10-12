Imran served notice for attending party’s lawyer wing ceremony

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan, directing him to attend his position for attending a gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawyer wing.

Last Friday, the premier attended a ceremony organised by the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) in Islamabad. Addressing the participants, he took the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the anti-government alliance of the opposition parties, saying the “unemployed” leaders of the movement considered themselves above the law.

During the hearing of a civil case against the Punjab government, Justice Qazi Faez Isa questioned: “The prime minister is the premier of the whole country, not of one particular group. Why is he misusing the state’s resources.”

He added that the matter was related to the Constitution and fundamental rights.

The apex court also issued notices to Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, Punjab Advocate General Ahmad Awais and the in-charge of the convention centre where the forum was hosted.

The judge observed that the premier participated in the event in a personal capacity. In his remarks, he said that the premier could not align himself with one particular group.

“The premier supported a particular group by attending the ceremony,” he said.

Jus­tice Isa referred the matter to Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the constitution of a bench.

Imran, in his address, had said the PDM’s real target was the military since, unlike other institutions, they were unable to “control” the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) after the agency “found out” about their alleged corruption.

His address came after deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, in a series of provocative speeches, accused the military of stepping into civilian jurisdiction.

Taking on Sharif, the premier had said he fought with “every army chief because he wanted to turn the military into Punjab police”.

Imran had said Sharif’s real cause was not democracy but protecting his financial interests.

“I am democracy,” he had declared. “I was elected after bagging the most votes in Pakistan and won from five constituencies.”