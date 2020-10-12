IHC extends stay in SECP data leak probe

The Islamabad High Court on Monday extended till Oct 27 the stay order granted in the data leak inquiry against a Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) official.

The hearing was conducted by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

SECP Additional Director Arsalan Zafar has challenged both the formation of the inquiry committee to probe the data leakage as well as its report. On Sept 27, the IHC had restrained the SECP from taking action against Zafar.

Requesting for some time, SECP legal representative told the court that answers to all the committee’s inquiries were ready and will be submitted soon.

Justice Minallah had questioned the SECP counsel about informing the court whether the information could be made public.

Zafar’s counsel Sardar Taimoor Aslam appeared in the court on his behalf.

Accused of leaking official data, Zafar had in late September moved the IHC challenging the formation of an inquiry committee by SECP to probe the matter.

In the plea filed through his lawyer, he maintained that an officer junior to him was appointed a member of the committee. Furthermore, he added, the committee did not give him time to respond to the allegations against him in accordance with the law.

The petitioner contended that the report presented by the committee on September 19 was founded on baseless accusations.

He asked the court to declare the formation of the committee illegal and its report null and void.

He also pleaded that the show-cause notices issued to the SECP officials on the basis of the report should be put off until the court decided the matter.