Gujranwala jalsa to be decisive blow to selected govt: Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary of lnformation Marriyum Aurangzeb says the people coming to attend the public meeting in Gujranwala have offered their passports and CNICs for cancellation before Prime Minister Imran Khan cancels Nawaz Sharif’s passport and CNIC.

Talking to party leaders, supporters and workers during preparations for the Gujranwala jalsa, Marriyum said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is scared and added that Imran can cancel Nawaz’s documents, not his power and influence.

Responding to Imran’s statement about not cancelling the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally, Marriyum said the premier never held that power in the first place.

She said these public meetings are a resolve of the people of Pakistan frustrated by the theft of sugar, flour, medicine and fuel by the looters in this government.

The former information minister said these statements by Imran are a desperate effort to mask his embarrassment.

“The unabashed flood of Pakistanis is ready to break all barriers and express their will, they don’t need Imran’s permission. The true leaders don’t need Imran’s advice or permission to arrive as all they need is the love of their people which they already have more than the selected Prime Minister can imagine,” Marriyum said.