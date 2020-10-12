Glittering Lahore

‘In the Company of Strangers’

“The imbalance between the rich and the poor is the oldest and most fatal ailment of all republics” -Plutarch

Time keeps varnishing old wisdom with truth. Like wine and hills, the older it gets the better. I have grown up hearing that the elite and the poor are always the same in their disregard for moral uprightness. This used to sound like a priggish coloring of the two social classes. In the backdrop of recent revelations of moral bankruptcy reported on a daily basis both of lower and upper classes on television channels- be it tales of domestic and other forms of molestation, abuse, harassment, victimization of women, children, old and even animals now- I now feel it is true. We need to wake up before the slumber destroys us. While ample evidence of lecherous wretchedness in the poor and downtrodden is shown every day in flashing news, a recent book shows how the elite actually host the show. The money involved adds most traitorous shades to their shady characters. “In the Company of Strangers” by Awais Khan is one such revelation. While we know all to well how financiers operate with these rogue groups, sometimes a story is all it takes to drive a message home with force and credibility.

Lahore- a city of secretive glamor, whispering elite and sordid affairs. Precisely, this is where Awais Khan’s debut novel is set. “In the Company of Strangers” is an intricate tale of love and love lost, relationships and betrayal and of course the rising financial chasm between the elite of this country and the lower strata of the society. It does not end there. When asked about the choice of the book title, the author replied that this is the reality of the social crowd in Lahore. While everyone poses to be a confidante of another nobody has anyone’s back. Terrorism has been used to highlight the exploitation of the poor by the rich and powerful in this country. The author zooms out his polaroid to take in the view of greater ground realities at play. In the process care has been taken to expound the complexities of terrorism. One act of violence is not usually identical to another. Intentions, modus operandi and the financiers of these outlawed groups function differently with varied agendas.

While reading this book one is instantly struck by the poignancy of each character. Mona, Ali, Bilal and Mir Rabiullah are the major characters steering the plot. Mona is an unhappy wife of Bilal. Bilal is a promiscuous, static character who is busy with the outside world and pays no attention to Mona. This is where the trouble starts. Mona is more dynamic, endorsing change and liking it. Yet, having a tainted past she can show no overt reaction to Bilal’s callous treatment of her. Wanting to break free from the pothole of her circumstances, Mona tries to fill her gaps in marital bliss through Ali- a rising model in the fashion world. Ali is a white collar guy, trying to make ends meet through working, though he does not really like the fashion industry marked by gross depravity and debauchery.

As the novel starts, a bomb blast wrecks the city and takes away one of the legs of Ali’s brother, Hassan. Having left the lecherous world of fashion modeling behind, Ali is forced into it once again by necessity. Mir Rabiullah being a non-state actor runs this terrorist organization which lures Ali into its web by helping his brother with a free prosthetic leg. In return Ali goes on to barter his soul. In addition Ali is tasked with killing the steel magnate running Elahi Steel, at which he succeeds. The Elahis happen to be Bilal and Mona’s friends. As a result, Bilal gets involved in curbing the terrorist threat in the country. Bilal is now Ali’s next target. When Ali comes prepared with Mir Rabiullah’s men in his suicide jacket to the party, he meets Mona in a secluded place. There Mona wants to tell him that she is carrying his child. At the close of the scene Mona is caught with Ali by Bilal. When she finds out he is wearing a suicide jacket, she is overwhelmed; with Bilal finding out in the ensuing hoopla, she undergoes a miscarriage and loses the baby. Ali blows himself into the sea and loses his life. Later Bilal goes on to accompany Mona to Ali’s grave and forgives Mona. At this point, it might seem to the reader a melodramatic snatch from a Star Plus drama of bygone days. Also, consequences of females indulging into extramarital affairs are far from this utopian image. Yet, we do want to hear such stories of forgiveness, redemption and benevolence. The plot ebbs and flows and each character, cascading through their decisions in life, falls back into its little inevitability and closure.

The profligacy of rich parties, and topics of discourse there are heart breaking at best. Infidelity, debauchery, dishonesty and corruption of every kind are the hallmarks. Understanding of honor and respect starts and ends with currency notes.

Bilal is a reflection of umpteen men around us who are into unbridled promiscuity and expect their wives to accept them as they are. This story is a sad reminder of the same, how the two, Bilal and Mona, unite at the end. This is a mirror to the situation of helplessness of womenfolk as well. They have nowhere else to go once they get married. Even their parents’ home becomes a misnomer of belonging and ownership. Women belong nowhere. As Arundhati Roy says in her exotic second novel, “The Ministry of Utmost Happiness” that,

“Our dreams have been doctored. We belong nowhere. We sail unanchored on troubled seas. We may never be allowed ashore.”

The picture of the role of extremities that this book paints is incredibly powerful. Religious extremities as well as an a-religious binge are equally if not more devastating to the social fabric of a state. While both are garbs and facades, the reality deep down is different. While Mir Rabiullah wears the mask of a religious leader, he is anything but that. His personal life is a tale of torture, inhumanity, licentiousness and hypocrisy. All of which religion denounces. Yet, he gets away with greatly marring the name of religion. On the contrary, the elite and the pressure groups think they are secular, fair, egalitarian and open. While this is a nice product to sell, their role and involvement in a mass murdering mechanism in their country-all for money-defies their claims of owning any such qualities. A rising middle class alone can promise a balance in our social disequilibrium; acting as a cushion between the ultra-rich and the excessively needy it can guarantee great rewards for Pakistan’s future. Otherwise, torn between the fictional Mona and Ali we will keep losing our souls to an unfair world on the ground.