Foreign financial team suffocating economy: Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Monday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would get rid of the incumbent government as the people are now calling for it.

Addressing a press conference outside the Punjab Assembly, he said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is a “fascist”, and the conditions in the country are worse than October 12, 1999.”

The opposition leader citing financial experts said that Pakistan’s economy is “suffocating” and that the common people of the country are suffering a similar fate.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that the financial team of the government has come from abroad and is “unaware” of the ground realities. “How will they know the problems of a cart vendor?” He asked, “What is the use of such a financial team when the poor people of the country are troubled by inflation?”

Slamming the government for banning TikTok and gagging the media, he said that such measures would not resolve Pakistan’s problems. “I am not a fortune teller, but through the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s forum, the people will get rid of this government,” he added.

Today, the people are in trouble over wheat prices and the federal minister for food security says he is unaware where wheat vanished, Hamza said.

Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “11 notices” on inflation, it is still increasing. “Life-saving medicines are now out of the common man’s reach,” he added.

The government first exports and then imports wheat and sugar, he said. “Where is the mafia?” asked Hamza, claiming: “It is in the federal cabinet. They sit around Prime Minister Imran Khan and give policies. There is a conflict of interest.”