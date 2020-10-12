FATF grey listing

A tool to keep pressure on Pakistan

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was formed in 1989 by the G7 Summit in Paris to combat the growing problem of money laundering. The task force was charged with studying money laundering trends, monitoring legislative, financial and law enforcement activities taken at the national and international level, reporting on compliance, and issuing recommendations and standards to combat money laundering.

Following the September 11 terror attacks in the US in 2001, the mandate of the organisation was expanded. The FATF’s primary policies issued the Forty Recommendations on money laundering from and the Nine Special Recommendations on Terrorism. Financing Terrorism set the international standard for anti-money laundering measures and combating the financing of terrorism and terrorist acts and allowed countries in implementing these principles according to their particular circumstances and constitutional frameworks. The Recommendations cover the criminal justice system and law enforcement, international co-operation, and the financial system and its regulation. The Recommendations are seen globally as the world standard as many countries have made a commitment to put the Forty Recommendations in place.

Although FATF’s member-countries are the US and other Western countries, including many Islamic states, yet decisions of the US-led Western countries prevail on the organistion, protecting their own overt and covert interests.

Islamabad has made impressive progress on at least 20 out of 27 of FATF action plan points. However, the official sources indicate that the FATF might maintain Pakistan’s grey-list status for an extended period of 6 to 12 months, but in such a scenario, there will be no new action plan.

As far as Pakistan’s case is concerned, despite implementation of many of the recommendations, FATF has become a tool of keeping pressure on the country.

In February 2020, Pakistan was kept in FATF’s Grey list despite meeting 14 out of 27 points given by FATF.

The current government has fully grasped significance of putting in place a strong anti-money laundering regime.

In this regard, in a joint session of the Parliament, the government on September 16, this year managed to pass three crucial FATF-related laws, while opposition leaders walked out of the Parliament and criticised the government over the passage of the bills.

MNA of the ruling party PTI, Faheem Khan tabled the Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which was passed without opposition.

According to the ATA (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the investigating officer, with the permission of the court, can conduct covert operations to detect terrorism funding, track communications and computer system by applying latest technologies.

During his address to the Parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the opposition’s “attitude” in the session and earlier negotiations on the bills showed that the “interests of [opposition parties] and their leaders are the opposite of Pakistan’s interests”.

He elaborated: “Going on the black list would mean sanctions, our economy crashing; we were hoping opposition would jointly pass legislation for FATF because it’s for Pakistan, not [our] personal interest…They used FATF to protect their interests…when they saw we weren’t being blackmailed, they got stuck on money laundering.” He criticised the opposition for suggesting that “money laundering be excluded from NAB [National Accountability] rules”, saying that “if they had nothing to hide, there should be no reason to oppose its inclusion…I want to tell the opposition that we are ready to compromise on everything for the [sake of] the country. But we will not compromise on corruption.”

Meanwhile, Islamabad has taken strict action against those organizations proscribed by the US as terrorist organisations, their leaders who were prosecuted as well.

In previous meetings; FATF has showed satisfaction over the steps taken by Pakistan, including reforms in State Bank of Pakistan and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

In February 2020, a top official told a renowned newspaper that three separate evaluations currently in progress will determine Pakistan’s possible exit from the grey list of FATF by the mid of October.

It is notable that a meeting between Pakistan and Asia-Pacific Joint Group of the Financial Action Task Force was held in Beijing on June 24, 2020. A statement of the Foreign Office (FO) said on June 26, this year that “Pakistan’s case was not taken up by the FATF meeting and it would continue to be on its ‘grey list’ till October. Pakistan remains committed to completing its FATF Action Plan and continues to make progress”.

The FO statement added: “This situation was misreported by the Indian media, which claimed that the June 24 plenary kept Pakistan on the grey list for failing to check flow of money to terror groups. Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) too jumped in to exploit the misrepresentation of the situation by claiming that it vindicated Delhi’s stance about Pakistan not taking action against terrorist networks”. The FO rejected the remarks by MEA spokesperson and outrightly dismissed the “fabricated news reports”. It called on FATF members “to take note of India’s malicious campaign against Pakistan and its attempts to politicise the FATF process.”

However, Pakistan has been on the grey list since June 2018. Pakistan’s case was also not discussed at the Paris meeting because of a decision taken by FATF to suspend the ICRG [International Cooperation Review Group] review process for the countries on the grey list.

In this respect, Indian attempts and lobbying to blacklist Pakistan foiled after no country supported India’s attempt to blacklist Pakistan.

In this connection, on June 25, 2020, while responding to a question on the proceedings, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated: “Pakistan has made great efforts to strengthen its domestic counter-terrorism financing system with visible progress. Its political will and active efforts should be recognised and encouraged by the international community”.

Nevertheless, China has also been forcefully lobbing to ensure that Pakistan which is a key ally of Beijing must be taken out from the grey-list.

Nonetheless, various anti-Pakistan moves are part of the Indian nefarious designs not only to divert attention from its domestic issues, but also to destabilize Pakistan.

Hence, some countries such as France, UK and especially India have been calling on Islamabad to take action against the terror groups to avoid ‘Dark Gray’ list status of the FATF. They have long failed to do this. Indian media spreads disinformation that Pakistan may be put on ‘Dark Grey’ list.

In fact, Islamabad is confident to avoid any new action by FATF, as it has support from China, Malaysia and Turkey. So far, even countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Saudi Arabia have also favoured Pakistan. As per official sources, Pakistan should be excluded from grey list and put into green or white list, as in the recent past. Islamabad has made impressive progress on at least 20 out of 27 of FATF action plan points. However, the official sources indicate that the FATF might maintain Pakistan’s grey-list status for an extended period of 6 to 12 months, but in such a scenario, there will be no new action plan.

Despite all of this, some US-led Western countries, including India have started hostile propaganda against Pakistan, as it is the only nuclear state in the Islamic World. Besides, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is rapidly developing. India was openly opposing the CPEC; the US also joined New Delhi.

In these terms, FATF is being used as a political tool by India and its allies to keep Pakistan under pressure.