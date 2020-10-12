Child marriage banned

The incidents of early child marriage are increasing in Pakistan where 21 percent girls are married without reaching at their legal age.

According to WHO in Pakistan, most of such marriages take place in Sindh province where 75 girls and 25 boys are married underaged. Especially, such marriages are occuring in tribal and rural areas of the province.

Though there is law, provincial and district committees to restrain such marriages in Sindh, no tangible change has effected as yet .

To prohibiting such illicit marriages, the provincial and district committees need to play their due part, and maximum awareness has to be raised regarding Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013 in the whole of the province.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur