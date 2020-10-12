Buzdar inaugurates 115 land record centres across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday inaugurated 115 land record centres at the ‘Qanoongoi’ level to facilitate the masses.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister termed it as a historical step towards provision of land record services in the province.

The chief minister also inaugurated satellite land record centres and 20 mobile land centres.

Meanwhile, CM Buzdar on Monday summoned a meeting of the Price Control Committee to review the situation of inflation in the province.

Buzdar, in his statement, said that artificial inflation cannot be tolerated at any cost. “Will utilise every possible way to provide relief to the masses,” he said. He also directed the concerned authorities for strict monitoring of prices of the daily use items in the market.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the volunteers of the Tiger Force to regularly check prices of basic commodities like flour, sugar, ghee and lentils in their localities. In a tweet on Sunday, he had asked the volunteers to post the prices on Tiger Force Portal. The prime minister had said that he would meet with the Tiger Force volunteers on next Saturday at the Convention Center in Islamabad.