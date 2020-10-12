Breast cancer is cancer that forms in the cells of the breasts. After skin cancer, breast cancer diagnosed in different developed countries. It can occur in both men and women, but it’s far more common in women. A number of women are particularly victim of breast cancer and many of them have lost their precious lives.

It is a threat for the world wide but, especially Pakistan alone has the highest rate of breast cancer than any other Asian countries. As it is reported in a report approximately 90000 new cases are diagnosed every out of which 40000 died and others are in serious condition. So, the above mentioned facts highlight that without any doubt that breast cancer causes significant death in Pakistan. This is well known that in most rural areas people are affected of Pakistan, because of the traditional culture and other superstitions. It occurs due to lack of knowledge, awareness and other social evils. Doctor found the real picture that breast cancer occurs when some breast cells begin to grow abnormally and they cause breast cancer. In recent the Government of Pakistan has posted a SMS to all of the networks to bring awarenesses in the public in order that they should be safe from this epedimic.

So, it is suggest that there is possibilities treatment of breast cancer when women do their scarring test of breast and secondly, the government is requested to bring more awarenesses in public and there must be an organization to give awareness to the people in order to save them from such horrible disease.

Hameed Karim

Turbat