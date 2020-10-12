Asim Bajwa steps down as PM’s aide on information

ISLAMABAD: Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted his request to relinquish him from the post of his adviser on information and broadcast.

I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) October 12, 2020

“I requested the honourable prime minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request,” he tweeted.

Bajwa, however, will continue to work as chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

He had submitted his resignation from the post of special assistant to the premier last month, in the wake of allegations levelled regarding his family’s assets. However, the premier had refused to accept his resignation at the time, expressing satisfaction over his response to the accusations.

The Twitter account of PTI had quoted the premier as saying he was satisfied with the evidence provided by Bajwa about his family’s assets.

He had also directed him to continue working as the special adviser on information and broadcast on information and broadcasting.