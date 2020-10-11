Zardari taken to hospital for ‘necessary medical tests’

The co-chairperson of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, has been taken to a hospital in Karachi after feeling unwell, it emerged on Sunday.

“Former President of Pakistan and PPP [Asif Ali Zardari] was shifted to hospital after feeling unwell late Sunday evening. Doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests,” the PPP said on Twitter.

Zardari, who is involved in multiple corruption cases, has been out on bail since last year on medical grounds. The bail was granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Advocate Farooq H Naek told the court during the bail hearing that the former president “is a chronic patient suffering from multiple ailments”. The lawyer said that his client is a heart patient with three stents in his heart and has a Holter Monitor attached to his chest so that the doctors are able to check and note variations in his heartbeat and blockages in his arteries. “The petitioner is a patient of ischemic heart disease, which means that his heart may have an inadequate supply of blood and oxygen,” he said, adding that the PPP co-chairperson “suffers from various other ailments such as cervical and lumbar spondylosis, sensory and motor neuropathy with impaired proprioception”.