Valuing women

Due to our old mindset, females are already derieved from education. If they get it, they are killed in the name of honour. The reason for this is that we are living in men society. In an Islamic state, it was taught to everyone to value female and give them equal rights. Then, why is it easy to rape a girl? Why is it easy to kill a girl? These shows we value males more than females. Humans talk about animals and their right, firstly finish the gap between male and female then try to think about other organisms. Females are treated like animals, it is tragic to say this in an Islamic country, but it is true.

If we want to finish this gap, we need the help of the government because public is not going to have any change.

Rahmatullah Shafiq

Makran