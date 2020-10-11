Sectarian fears mount after Maulana Adil’s assassination

–Sindh govt bans pillion riding, COAS calls killing “an attempt to foment unrest”

— Maulana Dr Adil Khan buried at Farooqia University

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar, Maulana Dr Adil Khan, and his driver, were shot dead on Saturday in Karachi’s Shah Faisal area in a suspected targeted attack by armed pillion riders, and various public figures have condemned the act.

The DG ISPR Twitter account expressed grief over the killing, and offered full support to the civil administration to catch the culprits, while Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa firmly condemned the assassination, and called it “an attempt to foment unrest by Pakistan’s enemies”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan described it as “an attempt by India to create sectarian conflict across the country”.

Similarly, President Arif Alvi said that “enemies of the country will not succeed in their nefarious designs against Pakistan and the killers will soon be brought to justice”, adding that the government has said for months that India is targeting “Aalims […] to create sectarian conflict across the country”.

According to police, the scholar had been in a parked Toyota Vigo outside Shama shopping centre when suspects on motorcycles came up to him and shot him.

A third person, Umair, had also been accompanying Maulana Adil, policed added, and he survived the incident as he had gone inside the shopping centre to buy sweets.

“The motorcyclists targeted him. It seems that he was being followed by terrorists,” said police officials.

In reaction to this assassination, there has been a month-long ban imposed on pillion riding by the Sindh government “in order to maintain law and order”, as per the suggestion of the city’s police chief.

An official notification stated that Karachi police believe “miscreants and disgruntled elements may disturb the peace and create law and order problem in Karachi by carrying out target(ed) killings”.

Women, children under the age of 12, elderly people, law enforcement personnel in uniform, essential services workers and journalists carrying their press card will be exempted from the ban. In case of violation of the ban, station house officers have been given the authority to register complaints and take legal action.

Earlier today, Maulana Adil’s funeral prayers were offered at the Jamia Farooqia, Hub River Road Phase II by his brother Maulana Obaidullah Khalid.

Besides scholars and other religious figures, a large number of attendees included students and devotees of the late scholar.

Well-known religious scholars including Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani, Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Rashid Soomro, Jamia Banuria Mufti Noman and Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman were in attendance.

Maulana Adil was buried at Farooqia University next to his father Maulana Saleemullah Khan.