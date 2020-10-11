Saving biodiversity 

It is a fact that with passage of time population is going in a high level and this population is affecting the huge number of animals body yet the biodiversity is increasing in this modern world. Simply biodiversity is the variety of life on earth. That can be called ( plants, animals, fungi and micro- organisms). The humans activities are affecting the biodiversity and the life of them are being finish among them some were estimate species or same are endangered species.

In the past 5 million people were living on earth. In present 700 million population is available on earth. The population is affecting the biodiversity. Example, cutting trees in forest to put animals in danger. They are being less due to the human actions.

Government is requested to focus on those biodiversity who are endangered species and to put them in a park or something else where the life should be save.

Fozia Rashid

Kech