PUNJAB PUNCH: The new posting of DG ET&NC is causing trouble

The Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department has always been an attractive office for the provincial and federal bureaucracies, and a big reason for this is the extensive powers of the officers here and the excellent opportunities for corruption.

The sources in ET&NC even claim that the illicit income of a junior officer circulates to the bureaucracy of the department and even the staff of the ministry of excise. The officers of this department collect taxes from various businesses, including motor vehicle tax, property tax, marriage hall tax and deposit billions of rupees of revenue in the public treasury annually.

The routine appointments and transfers of senior officers in the department used to take place but there is unease among the officers of the ET&NC regarding the recent appointment of Saleha Saeed as Director-General (DG) of the department.

Saleha was appointed as DG on September 30 by the Punjab government. Earlier, she had served as Assistant Commissioner of Cantonment Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad and Deputy Commissioner Lahore.

However, the sources in the Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) believed that Saleha had been stationed as DC Lahore for less than a year and that a major reason for her dismissal was due to her failure in controlling dengue spread and poor waste management in the provincial capital. During her tenure as DC Lahore, she used to hold regular meetings with the officials of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and also conducted field surveys to control dengue, but it seems that the government was unsatisfied with her performance.

Some sources in the MCL also believed that there was no specific reason for removing Saleha, but added that she was removed due to routine transfers, claiming that she is an honest officer and even from the structure of district administration, she did her best to eradicate corruption.

Saleha’s appointment as DG ET&NC was challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) just a few days after her appointment and the petitioner had taken the position that the Punjab government had removed Masood-ul-Haq, a Grade 20 officer, and appointed Saleha who is a BPS-19 officer on On Pay Scale (OPS) basis, which was an illegal act According to Punjab Government Civil Servants Act 1974, and Punjab Government Civil Servants Rules 1974, a junior officer cannot be promoted to a higher post on OPS basis.

According to the petitioner, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has also made it clear that no authority can appoint a junior officer to a senior post on OPS basis. Not only that, but the ET&NC Service Rules state that the post of DG ET&NC Punjab is of Grade 20 and a Grade 19 officer cannot be appointed to this post.

The petitioner also stated that Saleha was a Grade 19 officer and 9 directors of ET&NC were already working on regular basis in BPS 19, so how could those 9 officers work under their counterpart Saleha?

On the other hand, some sources in ET&NC said that Saleha had started giving a tough time to Provincial Secretary ET&NC Wajihullah Kundi and Provincial Minister for ET&NC Hafiz Mumtaz from the first day of her appointment. On her first day in charge, she withdrew the order of posting of Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) which were made a day before her posting.

According to the sources, Saleha was posted on September 30, 2020, while the former DG ET&NC Masood-ul-Haq had issued transfer postings and promotions of ETOs before leaving the position under the direction of the provincial government. The transfer postings also included 34 officers who were recently promoted from Assistant ETO to ETO and that was their first promotion as regular ETOs. However, all the field staff, especially the promoted officers, were discouraged after the withdrawal of orders of their promotion by Saleha.

According to sources, the withdrawal of orders by Saleha was illegal and a violation of service rules and those orders had sent a negative message to field staff and subordinates across Punjab from the DG.

On October 2, the provincial secretary ET&NC Punjab had issued an order to reinstate all the employees working in senior positions under OPS basis to their original posts. However, while enforcing the orders, action has also been initiated against inspectors, clerks and ETOs across the province.

Sources revealed that after these orders, junior officers working on senior posts in the department on OPS basis have been given exemption while officers working OPS will be given promoted grade after the promotion committee meeting.

Interestingly, Saleha is also working on OPS basis and the department staff is waiting to see if Saleha will also be reverted or the operation will be limited to junior employees only.

In ET&NC, appointments and transfers of various DGs have taken place before this, but with the posting of Saleha, reservations are being found in the junior staff.

During her tenure as DC Lahore, Saleha had not been able to take any significant steps to eradicate the Munshi culture from the Patwar Khans, but since she is a promising officer, this time she is expected to eradicate the culture of corruption in the ET&NC.