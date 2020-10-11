Why the acknowledgement only at a time of impending crisis?

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement that the government would take all necessary steps to bring down the price of food prices is at least an acknowledgement that there is a problem. However, when he said in his Tweet on Saturday that the government would seek the cause, the acknowledgement lost value and became sinister. It lost value because it has become only too clear that the cause of the wheat and sugar price hikes lies at the door of the government itself, because those commodities were exported, causing a shortage in the country, which the government tried strenuously to blame on ‘mafias’ whose hoarding was causing the shortage. The enquiry by the FIA revealed that the sugar shortage had been caused by sugar barons who included Cabinet ministers and advisors.

It may well be that Mr Khan’s acceptance that something is wrong, has something to do with the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest movement which is about to take off. The PDM is relying on the common man’s unease at rising food prices, not to forget the very real suffering that this causes, to make him take part in the protests, which have as their aim the toppling of the government. If there had been a more genuine concern on Mr Khan’s part, he would have shown it earlier, when the situation was easier to control.

As it is, there is the well-founded fear that Mr Khan might try to come down with a heavy hand. Hoarding is not the problem, for hoarders have not been brought forth. Even though both commodities are being imported now, prices are still not coming down. Prices may stabilize, but it will be at the present high levels, and the imports will probably not bring prices down. At a time when the World Bank is pressing for an end to remaining price controls, the government cannot very well do the only thing it has not tried, and introduce controls at the retail level. But rationing was a bad idea before, and would be bad today.