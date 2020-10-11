Polio virus is alarmingly increasing in our country Pakistan in marked rate. Pakistan was the victim of polio virus and still it is . Many youths passed away in Pakistan due to polio virus. And hundreds of cases were there in Pakistan. However, there have been 147 documented cases of polio virus in Pakistan in 2019. And it is estimated that 74 doucmented cases of polio virus in 2020. Pakistan is not stepping forward to polio virus and not constructing with the victim people. So, government should take a dire action about this menace in the country. She should eradicate polio virus in Pakistan and treat the patients in a brilliant way.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran