Pakistan moving towards non-elite health, education system: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that Pakistan was moving towards a non-elite health and education system, as both sectors are key in poverty reduction and national development.

This was said by the President while retweeting Ehsaas Program Head Dr Sania Nishtar’s call on Twitter for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships applications from students with family income less than Rs45,000.

The scholarship, covering tuition fee and living stipend, will provide deserving students an opportunity to study in any of 125 public sector universities.

The portal ehsaas.hec.gov.pk is open for applications till October 30, 2020.

“All students must spread this so that deserving apply for scholarships in time. More than 50,000 scholarships given last year,” the president remarked.