Opp following int’l agenda to create unrest in Pakistan: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that Opposition was following the international agenda to create unrest in Pakistan.

In an interview with a private television channel program, he said the opposition was working on an international agenda for creating instability in the country. Expressing his serious concerns over the agenda of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said opposition’s motives behind public meetings was very dangerous.

The minister said launching protest was the right of every citizen but violating law and order situation anywhere in the country, would not be tolerated.

Admitting the facts of high inflation being faced by the common man, he said Imran Khan was the only leader who could address the issue of inflation.

He assured that all-out efforts would be made to control prices of daily use items.

In reply to a question about public gatherings, the minister said Opposition wanted to hold public meetings which could cause the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He added that any terrorist activity could also occur in public gathering being called by Opposition parties in the next few days.