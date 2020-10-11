No Army, No Country

Army bashing helps only the enemy

A worrisome trend is now to revile the armed forces in Pakistan. This is cutely called, “fifth generation warfare” or as the Army Chief calls it, “hybrid war.” Recall what Ghazi Salahuddin Ayubi, the Kurd anti-Crusade general of the Muslim armies, said, “The best way to destroy a nation is to make its people disenchanted with their own army.” Was it Churchill who said that if a country doesn’t have an army there will be someone else’s army in your country? This is how the British East India Company crept into India and finally occupied the entire country by exploiting the petty rivalries of local princelings, one against the other. A company for God’s sake! A firm conquered India, dethroned its king and charged him with treason. Treason against whom, one might ask? Why it was treason against the Company, which doesn’t even begin to make sense. It causes complete revulsion. So remember, if you weaken your army or destroy it, you will not have a country. There is much wisdom in what Ayubi and Churchill said. This warfare is being conducted against us by India and other entities. Some of us are luckily live to this threat, but not enough. They have made deep ingress into Pakistani society. Many of our politicians and top leaders sing India’s tune. Many journalists do so too both in print and electronically as also do the so-called scholars with their pockets full of American and British scholarships. They create a subtle resentment against the Army blaming it for all the ills in society and refusing to acknowledge that a lot of them have been caused by bad political management and even bad political intent. The speech that Nawaz Sharif made to the All Parties Conference was, to some, treason.

Pakistan’s enemies both without and within are trying to make history repeat itself. But now Pakistan is another country as indeed is India. It will be a huge catastrophe if anybody is stupid enough to launch such an adventure. I know Imran will never fire the first shot unless he has to do so in defence. The world has seen the madness of Modi, and in his craze he might wish to outdo Indira Gandhi herself. Now India is trying to create more Agartalas in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. So we have to be extra vigilant especially with the enemy within so they do not cave in to the glitter of gold

The Army does not clarify its position that the businesses conducted in its name are by the two welfare organisations – the Fauji Foundation and the Army Welfare Trust. The former was started by the British Indian Army and they both were seeded by the welfare accounts of the soldiers whose proceeds are meant to help military widows, veterans and what have you. They are very profitable and the profits go to the trusts to work for the widows, veterans, etc. None of it goes to generals or the Army itself. They are not taxed say the Army’s enemies. Which trusts and welfare organisations, civilian or military, are taxed? Even if they were taxed, let’s face it, they have done a damn sight better job than civilian organisations. Now the Army has realised that competent CEOs are not cut from the same cloth as CEOs from civilian organisations, so it has changed tack and for the first time appointed a retired civilian CEO of competent companies like ENGRO and ICI to head the Fauji Foundation. As too their military subsidiaries like Mari Petroleum. Let us hope and pray that these gentlemen do as well if not better than their Army predecessors, but I wouldn’t bet on it. Because wherever you go, corruption raises its ugly head even in civilian organisations. Corruption is not the preserve of politicians alone. So let’s not play the Indian game of reviling everything good that the military has done.

Talking of Indian games and bowing to the Indian agenda is best left to political leaders. The PML(N) honcho has a sedition case instituted against him precisely for working on the Indian agenda. We will know the merits of this accusation only if the case proceeds, if it does at all. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman was also accused of such sedition in the Agartala Conspiracy Case and look where it got us. So we have to tread very carefully and we have to learn to defeat the enemy with sugar rather than bullets.

The Army is blamed for usurping power from time to time and ruling from behind the curtain while there is a civilian government in office elected after a fashion. They forget that a vacuum caused by political failures is perforce filled by the Army because politics does not tolerate a vacuum and the Army is also accused of causing this political failure, whether it is true or not. If you want to rule successfully and rule well, you have to do the job that is assigned to you as politicians, deliver the needs of the people, be good in crisis management (like when Karachi is inundated with rainwater), ensure the supply of essential foodstuff and the wherewithal of life like gas, water, electricity, fuel and so forth, and the Army could not think of intervening. In any case, we have to understand a very important thing: the Pakistan Army is our army and not a foreign army. It is charged in the final analysis, to save the country from any threat that it faces from without or within. The Army is accused of interfering in foreign policy. Well, our foreign policy has improved markedly since Imran Khan became prime minister and if the credit for that goes to the Army, then I say three cheers for the Army. But life is not so simple. Crafting foreign policy, or any policy for that matter, is a multi-institutional exercise and its consequences affect many institutions. Foreign policy is actually a peaceful way of conducting warfare. What do you think President Trump is doing with China through his foreign policy? He is fighting a trade war. He did the same thing with NATO and threatened to pull out if every country didn’t pay its due. That’s foreign policy. He doesn’t call Putin names because he knows that the USA and Russia have to live together in their own spheres. He may also be beholden to Russia but we don’t have proof of that.

Look at our track record. Our first coup in 1958 was actually ordered by a civilian President. Before that, the Governor-General had been beseeching General Ayub Khan to take over. He finally did in 1958 after the then civilian President imposed martial law. The civilians had created many problems, the worst of which was that it took them nine years to fashion a constitution in 1956, which was fundamentally anti-democratic. They took so long because they were trying to find a formula by which to deprive the Bengalis of East Pakistan of their majority. And in the end they found it. Denying the will of the majority is war on the concept of democracy and it had to come unstuck. Ayub’s 1962 Constitution had many good features in it but his biggest mistake was an Electoral College of 80,000 people for electing the president. The politicians mainly latched onto that and launched a successful agitation against Ayub. Yahya Khan overthrew the Ayub government by encouraging the insurrection to no small extent. Came the second coup in 1969 when General Yahya Khan took over. He did some good things initially, like ending the Electoral College and the One Unit, giving the four provinces of West Pakistan their identity back. But he was an alcoholic and alleged womanizer which led a major British newspaper (I think it was The Observer) to say that Pakistan is a country run by pimps and prostitutes. Whilst he was still Army Chief, he told Claire Hollingworth, a correspondent of a British newspaper, that he is the next President of the country. A drunken stupor was blamed for that but actually he was speaking the truth. Yahya also made a beeline for Pakistan’s most popular politician at that time and former foreign minister, Mr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He probably felt that he needed Bhutto’s popularity in West Pakistan to counterbalance the majority of East Pakistan. This theory was based on the assumption that Bhutto’s huge vote bank in the four provinces of West Pakistan would counterbalance the huge majority of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman in East Pakistan and he, Yahya, would act as ‘honest broker’ and remain president in the new constitution that was to be forged by the new assembly. He was half right. But he was misled into making this assessment by his incompetent intelligence agencies, particularly the civilian Intelligence Bureau.

Mujeeb did sweep the elections in East Pakistan and Bhutto won a majority only in the Punjab and Sind. But in Pakistan as a whole, he was a poor second and should have been leader of the opposition. The elected assembly was actually a Constituent Assembly charged with making a new constitution, which enabled both Yahya and Bhutto to play their Machiavellian games. Bhutto made the rare statement that the country should have two constitutions, two prime ministers and should be jointly ruled by him and Mujeeb, else he would not let the National Assembly meet in Dhaka. This was just the fly in the ointment that Yahya Khan and Bhutto needed. In the meantime, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and his lieutenants had already made a pact with India. Incredible propaganda was launched against the Pakistan Army which was ruling. Bhutto stopped the Assembly from meeting and East Pakistan revolted. Civil war started and the propagandists exaggerated the human rights abuses by the Army grossly, causing hatred against it. Millions of refugees from East Pakistan descended on India, which gave it the excuse to attack East Pakistan, separated by a thousand miles from West Pakistan. The supply chain was a joke. It’s a long story. East Pakistan became Bangladesh.

Bhutto was installed as chief martial law administrator and President of West Pakistan by Yahya Khan and his treacherous junta of generals. He called it “the New Pakistan” (haven’t we heard this before?). The rest is history, which I do not have the space to repeat here. But what happened reinforces Sallahuddin Ayubi’s point of a nation coming to an end when its people are disenchanted with their army.

