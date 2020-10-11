New world global terrorism

India and Central Asia at the forefront

Terrorists from the Fergana Valley, that consists of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, and India are now the new face of global terrorism, according to an op-ed in renowned American news publication Foreign Policy. It contends that while much of the conversation over extremism has shifted towards white nationalism and racism-driven Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in the West, there has been some realignment in the formation of the once prominent Islamic State that is reemerging with an updated composition. The article draws focus towards the fact that though India’s heritage of jihadism is quite old, it being the birthplace of the Deobandi movement, the country has historically not had a prominent presence in major terrorist hotspots, but that has changed of late and Syria made it possible. While many Indians flocked to join IS in Syria, they were mistreated by the Arabs due to their race, eventually forcing them to land in Afghanistan, fighting alongside the ISKP. The recent attack on Jalalabad prison, carried out by a death squad of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province (ISKP) where 29 people were killed, included Indians and Tajiks among others. A number of Keralans and other Indians have been mentioned as martyrs in the Islamic State’s regular publication Al Naba, which shows that not only have they been accepted into the group but are treated as equals.

All this is in the backdrop of a divided India where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively pursuing an ultra-nationalistic Hindutva agenda, persecuting Muslims, who happen to be the third-largest community of Muslims in the world. Perhaps the worst example of this is the condition of Indian Occupied Kashmir that has been under a state-imposed security lockdown and communications blackout since the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir via scrapping of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in August of last year. Within India, anti-Muslim legislation has been passed in the shape of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, while deadly rhetoric from BJP ministers has encouraged lynch mobs to target Muslims in the country. India can no longer claim any of its secular credentials nor can it nonchalantly accuse others of ‘exporting terrorism’. The country is fast becoming a breeding ground for radical jihadists and it has only itself to blame.