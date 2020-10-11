MPs, experts ask UN to take cognizance of Kashmiri genocide by India’s Hindutva regime  

—Kashmiri journalists launch ‘Kashmir Update’ Magazine

ISLAMABAD: Human rights activists and Parliamentarians from Europe, United Kingdom, Pakistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have asked the United Nations and other human rights organisations of the world to take note of the ongoing killing spree in Kashmir by the Hindutva regime and take actions to help stop the genocide of Kashmiris.

The vow was made at a roundtable conference, titled ‘Reflecting the Hindutva assault on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir’ and chaired by Shaharyar Khan Afridi, who is the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir.

On the occasion, journalists from IIOJ&K based in Pakistan also launched a monthly English language magazine called Kashmir Update to highlight atrocities of the occupying forces in IIOJ&K.

Shehryar Afridi denounced the “unabated Indian state-terrorism and extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake ‘encounters’ and so-called ‘cordon-and-search’ operations in the IIOJ&K.

“Over three hundred Kashmiris, including women and children, have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces during the last one year,” he added.

Afridi said that four more young Kashmiris were martyred in Kulgam and Pulwama districts in IIOJK on Saturday.

He said that India must recognise that use of brutal force against the Kashmiri people and other methods of subjugation have failed in the past and will not succeed now.

“The indigenous resistance movement of the Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, will only become stronger in the face of Indian state-terrorism,” he added.

He urged the world community to take cognizance of the aggravating situation in Kashmir valley as any failure on part of the UN may trigger a war between the nuclear neighbours, India and Pakistan, due to the flashpoint issue of Kashmir.

Addressing the audience, Senator Mushahid Hussain said that the launching of Kashmir Update would go a long way in projecting the cause of Kashmir. He said that Arundhati Roy has written many articles in international journals to expose the Hindutva regime.

He also added that India and Israel were involved in the worst human rights violations in this expansionist agenda. He said that India was on the defensive and the international media was exposing the brutal capture of Kashmir.

Former high commissioner Nafees Zakaria said that India’s move on August 5, 2019, was another dark chapter in the history of Kashmir.

He said the Kashmiris had been suffering for decades and, despite Indian atrocities, the Kashmiri people were fighting for their right to self-determination. The UN needs to bring the human right violation by India to the notice of the world, he added.

Former president of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Mohammad Yaqoob Khan said that Kashmiris have a long association with the independence movement and they are ready to make any sacrifice for the success of the independence movement. He said that Kashmir was on the verge of independence from India so Kashmiris should not be disappointed.

Kashmiri leader, Prof Nazir Ahmad Shaal, said that India had intensified state terrorism in occupied Kashmir in recent times and many young people were being martyred while thousands of people, including the Hurriyat leadership had been imprisoned.

He said that the stability of Pakistan was dear to the hearts of Kashmiris and they had high hopes from Pakistan. India had occupied Kashmir in violation of international law and Kashmiri people had been deprived of their basic right to independence since 1947, he pointed out.

Leading intellectual and head of Kashmir Media Service, Shaikh Tajmal-ul-Islam, said that India’s Hindu extremist and the ruling party was pursuing the Hindutva agenda.

He added that the Indian government was taking illegal steps to reduce the proportion of Muslims in the occupied valley.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi, convener of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference said that the ruling party of India, Bharatiya Janata Party, was pursuing the Hindutva agenda and it was violating all norms and international laws.

Hurriyat Conference leader Mohammad Farooq Rahmani said that India’s Hindutva agenda was anti-human and Indian regime had failed to suppress Kashmiris’ voices despite its oppressive tactics.

On the occasion, several members of the European and British Parliaments expressed their views through a video link and said that unless India resolves the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris in its real and historical context, the dream of peace in South Asia there would be no embarrassing interpretation.