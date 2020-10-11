Met Office urges people to take precautions against upcoming heat wave

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a heatwave for the next eight days in Karachi and warns people to say inside and follow other precautions outlined by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The Met Office predicts the peak heat hours would be from 11 am to 4 pm, and PDMA advises people to avoid strenuous activity during those hours. People are also advised to avoid high metabolic food and encouraged to take small, frequent meals instead. Moreover, chrysanthemum tea is known as a cooling herb and can be helpful, as temperatures are expected to hit up to 42°C.

Other ways in which people can tackle the heatwave is by wearing proper footwear to avoid getting burnt by hot asphalt, avoid leaving their kids in a hot car, using cotton pillowcases, running cold water over their wrists, and using aloe vera rubs instead of moisturizers.

In 2015, 65,000 people that suffered from heatstroke were treated at 50 rehabilitating centres in Karachi’s most affected ─ and densely populated ─ areas. This became known as the deadliest heatwave in 50 years.

The notice on the Met Office’s website informs a high-pressure area is expected to be formed in Central Asia which would, in turn, induce the wind to flow from North to Northwest in areas of Sindh, including Karachi.

The weather is expected to be “very hot and dry” from October 11-13, with temperatures between 39-42°C during the day. The temperature is expected to drop to 25°C and below during the evenings.