Merit, transparency must be ensured in recruitment of govt employees: CM KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the provincial Public Service Commission (PSC) to expedite recruitment process of government employees and to ensure merit and transparency in the process.

The chief minister issued the directives while presiding over a meeting in Peshawar on Sunday.

Mahmood Khan directed the administrative heads of all departments to send requisitions to the commission on time for speedy recruitment of the employees.

The chief minister stressed the need for using Information Technology in the recruitment process to ensure transparency.