The local government system serves the nursery of democracy and is considered the basic form and breeding ground of democracy. The tool that helps sort out basic problems pertaining to health education and infrastructure. Local government in gilgit Baltistan has been dysfunctional since 2007. Unpaid to this the basic problems faced by residents of far flung villages at the district level. In the past local government elections traditionally used to be held on the very next day of the election day of the GB council, unpaid the audience of the election procedure more lively and fascinating My request to the federal and provincial government and election commission conduct the local government elections at the same time as the elections to GB legislative assembly.

Sakina Rizvi

Karachi