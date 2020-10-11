Land management plays a drastic role for the comfortability of country’s population. Land management is the fundamental requirement of every country. But unfortunately, in Pakistan land is not managed in a nice method. However, land is a scare resource in Pakistan where 80 percent of the land is arid or semi arid . The majority of the rapidly growing population depends on dry lands to support their livelihood through agro pastoral activities. Besides this , unsustainable land management practices and increased demand for natural resources are the main causes of land degradation and desertification. CM and other authorities of Pakistan should manage the land and place Pakistan’s population and should solve all kinds of reasons of dismanagement of lands. If these problems will not be solve then further population of Pakistan can suffer a lot.

Yasmeen Rahmat

Awaran