Is there any law for children?

Sir: Apropos a news a item repeated incidents of child abuse warrant greater action from State , society (October 9, 2020) child abuse and kidnapping are increasing day by day in Pakistan. It really hurt me a lot when I read in this news that a five years old girl was kidnapped, raped and murdered and body was found on a garbage heap in Karachi.

However MNA Mehnaz Akber Aziz declared there are 108 laws which are for child rights. Where are the laws that children are being kidnapped, raped, and murdered? Is there any law in Pakistan for children ? If there is , Why children are the victim of sexual abuse? Crimes against children who are innocent rising more in Pakistan.

According to Sahil, a NGO worker the number of child sexual abuse cases has increased 14 percent. Since January to June 1,489 cases have been reported of repeated incidents. Among them 53 percent were girls and 47 percent were boys . Children who are the builder of nation are suffering a lot.

The government needs to take steps to make country safer for children and also ensure that laws will take speedy action after a crime is committed so that parents of children can dare to inform police for enquiry.

Fazal

Turbat