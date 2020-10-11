And other Impolitic remarks

Prime Minister Imran Khan claims that he is not afraid of the ISI because the agency knows he is not involved in corruption while those in the opposition are. Does Mr Khan mean that the ISI keeps tabs on politicians’ activities, particularly their financial transactions? The agency was created to foil enemy countries’ plots against Pakistan. One expects it to fully concentrate on the onerous role assigned to it. There are a number of civilian agencies that already keep an eye on the shenanigans of the politicians, the oldest being the Intelligence Bureau followed by the FIA and NAB. Mr Khan’s unpremeditated remarks will unnecessarily bring the role of the ISI into public focus Demands have been made in the past that Parliament legislate a charter for the ISI defining precisely its scope and limitations After Mr Khan’s remarks there is a likelihood of the revival of these demands.

Few others than the diehard PTI crowd would agree with Mr Khan that Mr Nawaz Sharif was following the Indian agenda. The former PM has made it abundantly clear that he only criticizes the few in the establishment who interfere in national politics and manipulate the elections, but has utmost respect for the rest, who act in accordance with their role defined in the Constitution. Mr Khan seems to have forgotten that he has himself criticised the establishment’s role in politics and that too in interviews given to Indian channels.

Mr Khan’s “I’m democracy” claim would sound hollow to many. During the last two years he has given Parliament little importance, preferring instead to appear on the electronic media or express his view through tweets. The PTI government has frequently bypassed Parliament by promulgating ordinances. The NAB continues to spare the ruling alliance while targeting the opposition figures, which does not happen in democracies. Under the PTI, the media has come increasingly under pressure. The signals of TV channels giving airtime to opposition representatives have been jammed. Journalists who dared to broach subjects deemed off limits by some have been subjected to harassment campaigns. In the World Press Freedom index 2020, Pakistan has slid down another three places to reach 145th position out of 180 countries. The indicators expose PTI’s claims of being a genuinely democratic party.