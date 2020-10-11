Forced marriages

Our constitution gives citizens the right to marry according to their willingness. Many underage girl’s and women are forced to marry against their consent. Forced marriage and honor killing have become extremely common in our society. It is one of such brutal cases of human rights violence. It occurs when one or both people do not freely consent to marry and they will be subjected to pressure abuse or coercion. There are more than 3,500 reports of forced marriage in the UK. Today there are 15 million people in forced marriage. Most forced before the age of 15 years. The forced marriage is the increased likelihood of domestic violence and abuse and sexual abuse. Anyone forced into marriage faces an increased risk of rape and sexual abuse as they may not wish to consent or may not be the legal age to consent to sexual relationship. I request the government to help take the culprit to task.

Mahikan Sarwar

Kech