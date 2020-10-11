Economic indicators reflect stability, development: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that economic indicators are a clear reflection of the country’s stability and development.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Aleem said that Pakistan, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has successfully faced various challenges and the country has been put on the path of development and prosperity. He said that increase in exports and the reduction in imports is a welcome development while the uplift of the industrial sector is also increasing, which would increase employment opportunities as well.

Aleem said that the prime minister wants to develop the country on a solid basis for which concrete policies with far-reaching results are introduced. He said that despite all the difficulties, the present government is implementing its manifesto expeditiously and the shortcomings of the previous rulers are being addressed.

The minister said that there is no importance of negative propaganda and the present government, under the leadership of PM Imran, will complete its term. He asked the party workers to intensify their contacts at the public level and play their full role in solving the problems of the people.

He said that the government is using all its resources to solve the local problems of the people and God-willing the development work would be completed rapidly in the next three years.