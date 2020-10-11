Drug is any substance that causes a change in an organism physiology. But the conception of drugs can be via inhalation, injections, smoking, ingestion absorption via a patch on the skin and dissolution under the tongue. It is the chemical which damaged the body. Further, drugs change the brain in make it incapable to work. Forsooth, drug addiction is considered a relapsing and relaxation of people. Unfortunately, it is destroying the lives of them. According to UN report and estimated 7.6 million people in Pakistan are drug users but the 78% are male and 22% are female. The number of these addicts is increasing as the rate of 40,000 per year and making Pakistan one of the most drug affected countries in the world. It is not being decreased but day by day being increased. As a fact, and (UNODC) calculated in Pakistan more then 800,000 people users of heroin regularly between 15 and 24 aged. But the number of drug users is particularly high in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is neighbors of Afghanistan, where close to 11 percent of the population is hooked on drugs. Finally, the government should terminate such kind of dangerous things which are in benefit for the nation and save the children’s they are the new generation of the country.

Najeeb Swali

Turbat