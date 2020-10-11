Darkest city

Pakistan is facing a major issue in the name of electricity which is needed for everything and to everyone to do something. There are some areas of Pakistan which are facing shortage of electricity like Awaran and now Karachi is one of them. Karachi is known the biggest city in the country which is facing shortage of electricity. However, shortage of electricity is a major problem by which people face maximum problems. Worst affected was the port city of Karachi, a city of 20million, where many people spent a sleepless night because of warm and humid weather. Moreover, the city is facing a serious issue that because of power breakdown after heavy rain and some areas ‘s power was restored but still some are without electricity. On the other hand, load shedding is at an time high and helpless citizens are left to crave for every drop of water, at least for 8to 6 hours load shedding is there. Some areas are worst hit by the crisis including Lyari, Karangi, Landhi, new Karachi and ect. So the government should restore the power immediately to all people of Karachi that they should get electricity.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran