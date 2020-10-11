Covid-19 liability 

Deadly virus has destroyed the complete world. A virus which we heard before but don’t know that it has many effects. Many countries had suffered and still suffering from the deadly virus covid 19.The virus brought many changes in lifestyle such as wearing mask, no picinic at all, no shaking hand with others plus much more. Also the prices of SOPs had increases and food price is at the sky. How can a poor person afford one time food with high prices? During covid 19 many had suffered such as unemployed. It is requested to the government of Pakistan that complete world is suffering from this deadly virus and try to decrease the prices of food that a poor person should not be hungry.

Shayzanth Jummah

Absor